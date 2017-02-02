U.S. Investigates Panasonic Unit for Alleged FCPA Violations 23 minutes ago
Panasonic Corp.'s U.S. in-flight entertainment systems subsidiary is under investigation by the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission, the Japanese company said on Thursday. Panasonic Avionics Corp. is being investigated by the authorities for allegedly violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and securities laws, the Osaka-based company said in a statement.
