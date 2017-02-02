U.S. Investigates Panasonic Unit for ...

U.S. Investigates Panasonic Unit for Alleged FCPA Violations 23 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Panasonic Corp.'s U.S. in-flight entertainment systems subsidiary is under investigation by the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission, the Japanese company said on Thursday. Panasonic Avionics Corp. is being investigated by the authorities for allegedly violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and securities laws, the Osaka-based company said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas... 8 hr Ainu 4
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Tue Bakuteh 30
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... Jan 31 slick willie expl... 43
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jan 22 White Supremacist 433
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC