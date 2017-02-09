Trump's views don't always align with what's said in Japan

In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, sailors of U.S. navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan man the rails upon arrival as a U.S. flag-shaped balloon is hoisted to welcome them at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo. When they meet on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 in Washington, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump will be tackling issues where the two sides are unlikely to see eye-to-eye, based on Trump's recent comments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.