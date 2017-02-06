Trio missing after Beppu blaze during strong winds guts seven structures
A fire broke out Sunday night during strong winds near a traditional hot springs resort in Oita Prefecture, burning up seven houses and shops, and three elderly people are missing. According to police and the local fire department, five structures were burned down completely, while two others were partially damaged after the fire broke out at 7:15 p.m. in the city of Beppu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|18 hr
|Ainu
|3
|Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f...
|Sat
|Dawn of Reality
|9
|Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas...
|Feb 2
|Ainu
|4
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Jan 31
|Bakuteh
|30
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|Jan 31
|slick willie expl...
|43
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC