Trio missing after Beppu blaze during strong winds guts seven structures

A fire broke out Sunday night during strong winds near a traditional hot springs resort in Oita Prefecture, burning up seven houses and shops, and three elderly people are missing. According to police and the local fire department, five structures were burned down completely, while two others were partially damaged after the fire broke out at 7:15 p.m. in the city of Beppu.

Chicago, IL

