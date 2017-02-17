Time to repair Tokyo-Seoul ties

Japan's ambassador to Seoul remains in Tokyo since he was recalled in early January in protest over the erection of a statue symbolizing the wartime "comfort women" in front of the Japanese consulate general in Busan in late December, as Tokyo says that South Korea is violating a diplomatic agreement that it struck with Japan in 2015. The Japanese and South Korean governments must strive to end this anomaly in bilateral ties.

