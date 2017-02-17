Time to repair Tokyo-Seoul ties
Japan's ambassador to Seoul remains in Tokyo since he was recalled in early January in protest over the erection of a statue symbolizing the wartime "comfort women" in front of the Japanese consulate general in Busan in late December, as Tokyo says that South Korea is violating a diplomatic agreement that it struck with Japan in 2015. The Japanese and South Korean governments must strive to end this anomaly in bilateral ties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|10 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|10 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|10 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|10 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|10 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|10 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
|Russia has right to name disputed islets: Kremlin
|12 hr
|CANCERSIDANISDAEG...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC