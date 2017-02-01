This Japanese Stress Trick Turns You Into A Human Burrito
A Japanese trend called "Otonamaki," a process where adults are wrapped tightly in fabric, has recently gained popularity overseas as a therapeutic tool. The activity is based on swaddling, a method used on babies to mimic the safety and security of a mother's womb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f...
|1 hr
|Chief of Pyramid
|2
|Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas...
|Thu
|Ainu
|4
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Tue
|Bakuteh
|30
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|Jan 31
|slick willie expl...
|43
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC