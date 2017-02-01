This Japanese Stress Trick Turns You ...

This Japanese Stress Trick Turns You Into A Human Burrito

A Japanese trend called "Otonamaki," a process where adults are wrapped tightly in fabric, has recently gained popularity overseas as a therapeutic tool. The activity is based on swaddling, a method used on babies to mimic the safety and security of a mother's womb.

Chicago, IL

