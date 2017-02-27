The Mall Japan Discovery Enchanted Ky...

The Mall Japan Discovery Enchanted Kyushu

A variety of delectable food and desserts straight from Kyushu Island, Japan, will be available for tasting at the Mall Nakhon Ratchasima, from now until March 7. The Mall Japan Discovery Enchanted Kyushu will transport visitors to the Japanese island of Kyushu, with authentic cuisine and cultural performances. Set in the atmosphere of Yufuin, a city of hot springs and mountain scenery, the event will offer such culinary gems as beef imported from Nagasaki Prefecture, seasoned cod roe from Fukuoka Prefecture and original ramen from Kumamoto Prefecture.

