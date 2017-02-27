The Mall Japan Discovery Enchanted Kyushu
A variety of delectable food and desserts straight from Kyushu Island, Japan, will be available for tasting at the Mall Nakhon Ratchasima, from now until March 7. The Mall Japan Discovery Enchanted Kyushu will transport visitors to the Japanese island of Kyushu, with authentic cuisine and cultural performances. Set in the atmosphere of Yufuin, a city of hot springs and mountain scenery, the event will offer such culinary gems as beef imported from Nagasaki Prefecture, seasoned cod roe from Fukuoka Prefecture and original ramen from Kumamoto Prefecture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Mon
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC