Thailand to use Japan's Kansai model as blueprint to develop EEC

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has advised policy makers to use Japan's Kansai model as the country's blueprint to develop the country's Eastern Economic Corridor , Mr Kobsak Pooyrakool, the assistant minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office, revealed on Tuesday. He said the advice was given as the cabinet met on Tuesday to discuss the EEC project to boost economy.

