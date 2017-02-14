Tastemade finds success in food-crazed Japan, especially on Twitter
Since launching a Japanese vertical last April, Tastemade has reached 100 million monthly video views on Tastemade Japan videos across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Unlike in the U.S., Twitter is responsible for a large bulk of Tastemade Japan's viewership, capturing 35 million views in January alone, according to the company.
Read more at DigiDay.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|9 hr
|Ainu
|4
|Russia has right to name disputed islets: Kremlin
|10 hr
|Ainu
|2
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|10 hr
|Ainu
|20
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|10 hr
|Ainu
|39
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|10 hr
|Ainu
|52
|Konica Minolta Inc (KNCAY) Downgraded by Zacks ...
|11 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump
|15 hr
|Russian Ainu
|8
