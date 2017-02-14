Tastemade finds success in food-craze...

Tastemade finds success in food-crazed Japan, especially on Twitter

Read more: DigiDay

Since launching a Japanese vertical last April, Tastemade has reached 100 million monthly video views on Tastemade Japan videos across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Unlike in the U.S., Twitter is responsible for a large bulk of Tastemade Japan's viewership, capturing 35 million views in January alone, according to the company.

Chicago, IL

