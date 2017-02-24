Takoriki: Where champagne and takoyaki meet halfway
A few years ago, Katashimo Winery in southern Osaka brought out Tako-cham, a limited-edition sparkling wine that, as is suggested by its name, is an ideal partner for takoyaki , the nation's favorite batter ball. While Katoshimo might have been the first winery to hit on pairing the high with the low, Takoriki, a bijou takoyaki restaurant, has been bringing together wine savants and takoyaki gourmands since 2010.
