Takoriki: Where champagne and takoyaki meet halfway

A few years ago, Katashimo Winery in southern Osaka brought out Tako-cham, a limited-edition sparkling wine that, as is suggested by its name, is an ideal partner for takoyaki , the nation's favorite batter ball. While Katoshimo might have been the first winery to hit on pairing the high with the low, Takoriki, a bijou takoyaki restaurant, has been bringing together wine savants and takoyaki gourmands since 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.