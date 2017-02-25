Spotlight: Japan's far-right kindergarten in escalating controversy...

BEIJING/TOKYO, Feb. 25 -- On 21 Oct., 1944, a Japanese suicide bomber deliberately crashed into the foremast of the heavy cruiser HMAS Australia in the battle of Leyte Gulf, killing 30 and injuring 64 others. That was the beginning of Japan's cold-blooded Kamikaze suicide attack campaign, and the end of the road for the Japanese military aggression in the Second World War.

