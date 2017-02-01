Six Japanese ports to get upgrades in bid to attract cruise liners
The transport ministry on Tuesday selected six domestic ports whose facilities will be upgraded under a project aimed at attracting more cruise ships and increasing overseas tourists. The six ports are in Yokohama, Shimizu in Shizuoka Prefecture, Sasebo in Nagasaki Prefecture, Yatsushiro in Kumamoto Prefecture, and Motobu and Miyakojima, both in Okinawa Prefecture.
