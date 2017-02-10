Shenshen Wu, 73, of Shrewsbury, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Tainan County, Taiwan, daughter of the late Chin-Ching Lin, the former Ambassador from Taiwan to Japan, and Ai-Kai Wu Lin.

