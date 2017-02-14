Sharpen your knowledge of Japanese swords
Brandishing blades: A tachi sword made by Tegai Kanenaga , a National Treasure, accompanied by a sword mounting of the itonomaki-no-tachi type and scabbard decorated with chrysanthemum and paulownia emblem designs are on display together at the Seikaido Bunko Art Museum until March 20. If you've ever wanted to learn about Japanese swords, now's the time, as an unusually large number of top-quality blades are currently on view at two Tokyo museums. Either exhibition is well worth a visit but together they're dynamite.
