Sapporo snow festival features Trump sculpture among others

The annual Sapporo Snow Festival began on Monday in the Hokkaido capital, featuring 200 sculptures made from snow and ice, including one of new US President Donald Trump. Over 2 million people are expected to visit the weeklong 68th Sapporo Snow Festival, which is held at three sites in the city and runs through Feb 12. Among the larger attractions, which are illuminated at night, are sculptures of "Star Wars" characters to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the movie's release as well as the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

