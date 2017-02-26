Sapporo High Court criticized for speedy decisions
Over the past three years, more than 90 percent of the rulings by the Sapporo High Court have been handed down on the first day of a trial, triggering criticism from lawyers who say the judges aren't looking into the cases carefully enough. At the opening hearing of a murder trial in January, a judge at the high court dismissed a defendant's call for acquittal after 10 minutes.
