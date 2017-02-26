Sapporo High Court criticized for spe...

Sapporo High Court criticized for speedy decisions

Read more: The Japan Times

Over the past three years, more than 90 percent of the rulings by the Sapporo High Court have been handed down on the first day of a trial, triggering criticism from lawyers who say the judges aren't looking into the cases carefully enough. At the opening hearing of a murder trial in January, a judge at the high court dismissed a defendant's call for acquittal after 10 minutes.

Chicago, IL

