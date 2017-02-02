Reports: Abe to propose major job-creating plan to Trump
Angling to pre-empt complaints over Japan's perennial trade surplus with the U.S., Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly plans to propose a sweeping economic cooperation package meant to create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the U.S. when he meets with President Donald Trump later this month. Abe and Trump are expected to meet on Feb. 10. Major Japanese newspapers cited a draft of the proposal that calls for cooperation on building high-speed trains in the U.S. northeast, Texas and California.
