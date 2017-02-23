Record damages awarded over US army base noise in Japan
A Japanese court on Thursday awarded record compensation for thousands of residents near a US military base over aircraft noise, but rejected their demand to suspend flights at odd hours. An Okinawa court ordered the Japanese government to pay 30.19 billion yen in damages to about 22,000 residents near Kadena Air Base - more than three times the highest previous award over military noise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
|Russia has right to name disputed islets: Kremlin
|Feb 17
|CANCERSIDANISDAEG...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC