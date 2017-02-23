Record damages awarded over US army b...

Record damages awarded over US army base noise in Japan

2 hrs ago

A Japanese court on Thursday awarded record compensation for thousands of residents near a US military base over aircraft noise, but rejected their demand to suspend flights at odd hours. An Okinawa court ordered the Japanese government to pay 30.19 billion yen in damages to about 22,000 residents near Kadena Air Base - more than three times the highest previous award over military noise.

Chicago, IL

