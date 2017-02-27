RCEP talks kick off in Japan with focus on free trade framework without U.S.

Members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership began talks on Monday on a variety of issues including the possibility of creating a substantial regional free trade economic zone, in the first such talks since the United States ditched the Trans-Pacific Partnership under President Donald Trump. The latest meeting held in Japan's port city of Kobe, on the north shore of Osaka Bay, brought together 16 Asia-Pacific nations, comprising the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations members, as well as Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, with agreements already made on economic and technological cooperation.

