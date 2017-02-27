RCEP talks kick off in Japan with focus on free trade framework without U.S.
Members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership began talks on Monday on a variety of issues including the possibility of creating a substantial regional free trade economic zone, in the first such talks since the United States ditched the Trans-Pacific Partnership under President Donald Trump. The latest meeting held in Japan's port city of Kobe, on the north shore of Osaka Bay, brought together 16 Asia-Pacific nations, comprising the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations members, as well as Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, with agreements already made on economic and technological cooperation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|39 min
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC