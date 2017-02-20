Quake sway alerts for skyscrapers to ...

Quake sway alerts for skyscrapers to be added to emergency warning system

Read more: The Japan Times

The Meteorological Agency plans to add alerts for long and slow seismic movements that affect skyscrapers to its emergency earthquake warning system for TVs and mobile phones, officials said Monday. The new feature, which the agency hopes to put into operation as early as fiscal 2018, will inform the public of areas expected to experience so-called long-period ground motion.

Chicago, IL

