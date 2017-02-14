Prisoners of war commemorated in Sydney

Prisoners of war commemorated in Sydney

At 96 years of age, ex-prisoner of war Joe Coombs puts his longevity down to luck and "never entertaining the thought" that he would die. Mr Coombs spent a total of three-and-a-half years in POW camps during WWII including Changi Prison in Singapore and the shipyards and coal mines of Nagasaki, Japan, where his weight fell under 40 kilograms.

Chicago, IL

