Population trends deliver boost for Japan's micro M&A boutiques

Boutique advisers specializing in micro-M&A for mostly family-run firms are enjoying a boom in Japan, as an ageing, shrinking population brings in the boundaries on the country's small business landscape. There are no industry-wide figures for deals between 500 million and 1 billion yen , but boutique advisers say they are benefiting as owners look to merge their businesses to cope with dwindling demand or as they reach retirement without a successor.

