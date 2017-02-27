Panasonic eyes storage boost as Japan's solar incentives wane
The government's scaling back of a program encouraging residential solar power has Panasonic Corp. hopeful the market for home energy storage systems is about to receive a boost. In 2019, a program designed to buy back solar power flowing from rooftop panels at above-market rates will start becoming less enticing, potentially leaving homeowners who signed up with excess power on their hands.
