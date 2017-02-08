Outbound Thai property investment set to grow
Children play at Kiroro Ski Resort in Hokkaido, Japan, in this undated file photo. Thailand's Property Perfect acquired the hotel for 770 million baht in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|1 hr
|Ainu
|5
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|1 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|42
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|2 hr
|Ainu
|27
|China welcomes Mattis' emphasis on South China ...
|2 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|24
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|2 hr
|Ainu
|4
|Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas...
|15 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|Japan readies package for Trump to help create ...
|21 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC