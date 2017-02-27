Osaka school in hate speech scandal n...

Osaka school in hate speech scandal now accused of backfilling tainted soil

Read more: The Japan Times

Nationalist school operator Moritomo Gakuen in Osaka hired a waste disposal service to backfill waste found at the heavily discounted construction site where it is building a new elementary school, an employee of the disposal firm says. The school is also being probed about the nature of the land purchase, how it got such a favorable discount from the government and hate speech allegations involving its clients.

Chicago, IL

