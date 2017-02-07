Original Korean musical opens off-Bro...

Original Korean musical opens off-Broadway

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

"Interview: A New Musical" will open in New York City on Friday, becoming the first original Korean musical, written and composed by Korean artists, to be mounted off-Broadway at the Theatre at St. Clement's. A preview took place Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 6 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 22
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... 12 hr Strong Wakamoto 1
News Japan readies package for Trump to help create ... 13 hr Russian Ainu 1
News China welcomes Mattis' emphasis on South China ... 14 hr Ainu 19
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... 14 hr Ainu 21
News Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas... 14 hr Ainu 20
News Nanjing Massacre-denying Japanese hotel boss sp... 15 hr Ainu 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,460 • Total comments across all topics: 278,655,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC