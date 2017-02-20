New smartwatch shows how much time you spend with family - CNET
Veldt's newest smart watch, the "Tottori West Family Time Watch," keeps track of the time you spend with your family. Are you spending enough time with your family? A new smartwatch from Japan will let you know if you're not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|2 hr
|Ainu
|50
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|2 hr
|Ainu
|37
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|2 hr
|Ainu
|18
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|2 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|2 hr
|Ainu
|16
|Konica Minolta Inc (KNCAY) Downgraded by Zacks ...
|7 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|22 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC