Nestle unveils sushi-shaped KitKats i...

Nestle unveils sushi-shaped KitKats in Japan

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Nestle Japan's marketing department, confectionery business group manager Ryoji Maki poses with the company's sushi-shaped KitKats, for the upcoming Valentine's Day celebration, at its Ginza store in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2017. One of Nestle Japan's sushi-shaped KitKat for the upcoming Valentine's Day celebration is pictured at its Ginza store in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas... 14 hr Ainu 4
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Tue Bakuteh 30
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... Jan 31 slick willie expl... 43
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jan 22 White Supremacist 433
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC