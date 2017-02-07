Nearly 5.46 million tourists visited national parks in Japan in 2016
An estimated 5,457,000 people from abroad visited national parks in Japan in 2016, up 11 percent from the previous year, the Environment Ministry said Tuesday. The government hopes to increase the number of visitors from abroad to the 33 national parks to 10 million by 2020, when the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held.
