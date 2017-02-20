Motorsport: Toyota exceeding all expectations

They were supposed to be making up the numbers this season but Toyota are celebrating a successful return to the World Rally Championship courtesy of Jari-Matti Latvala's triumph in Sweden. Latvala held off a final day challenge from M-Sport Ford duo of Ott Tanak and four-time world champion Sebastien Ogier to record the Japanese manufacturer's first win since 1999 - the last year they competed in rallying's top class.

