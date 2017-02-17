'Mermaid bones' on show at Japanese temple

Mermaids in Japan, which are more commonly known as ningyo, are rather unlike those depicted in movies and fairy tales. Far from being the glamorous fair-haired beauties of the deep akin to Ariel in Disney's 'The Little Mermaid', these mythological denizens are more like fish than women and come equipped with menacing horns and rows of dagger-like teeth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unexplained Mysteries.