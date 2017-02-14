Memories of Japanese who settled in Britain soon after WWII recorded in videos
An endeavor called the Wasurena-gusa Project, documenting the video testimonials of Japanese who emigrated to Britain after World War II, has been underway to preserve their memories for future generations. Aptly named after the flower known as a symbol of constancy, the project aims to record the history of the Japanese community in interviews, explaining the motivations and daily lives of the first wave of Japanese who made Britain their home from the 1950s onward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|5 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|15
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|9 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|11
|Konica Minolta Inc (KNCAY) Downgraded by Zacks ...
|13 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|47 min
|Ainu
|44
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|15 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|10
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|20 hr
|Ainu
|35
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|21 hr
|Ainu
|32
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC