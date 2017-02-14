Memories of Japanese who settled in Britain soon after WWII recorded in videos

An endeavor called the Wasurena-gusa Project, documenting the video testimonials of Japanese who emigrated to Britain after World War II, has been underway to preserve their memories for future generations. Aptly named after the flower known as a symbol of constancy, the project aims to record the history of the Japanese community in interviews, explaining the motivations and daily lives of the first wave of Japanese who made Britain their home from the 1950s onward.

