Matt Goulding's 'Rice, Noodle, Fish' ...

Matt Goulding's 'Rice, Noodle, Fish' makes Japanese-language debut

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

It's well past midnight on a frigid winter's evening and the back streets are emptying fast in Namba, Osaka's effervescent, neon-lit entertainment district. But behind the unprepossessing door of Teppanyaro, the party is only just getting going.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f... 10 hr Chief of Wisdom 6
News Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas... Thu Ainu 4
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Jan 31 Bakuteh 30
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... Jan 31 slick willie expl... 43
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jan 22 White Supremacist 433
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,772 • Total comments across all topics: 278,531,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC