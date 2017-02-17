Marutamachi Station Kyoto Subway
Marutamachi is located at the south west corner of the Imperial Palace and close to Daimaru Villa , Sugawarain Tenmangu Shrine , Go'o Shrine and St. Agnes Church . The Kyoto Heian Hotel , Kyoto Garden Palace Hotel and The Palace Side Hotel are all excellent places to stay in Kyoto to the north on Karasuma Dori.
