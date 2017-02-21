Man Stabs Himself in the Hip So He Could Skip Work, Gets Arrested
A 54 year old man from Kasugai city, in Japan's Aichi Prefecture, was recently arrested after he confessed to stabbing himself in the hip area as an excuse to skip work. He had previously told police that a stranger had attacked him with a knife.
