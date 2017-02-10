Man dies as snow continues in Japan

Man dies as snow continues in Japan

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Heavy snowfall continued in a wide area along the Sea of Japan coast Saturday, contributing to the death of a man and stranding around 30 passengers on a train overnight. A cold front swept the Japanese archipelago with the weather agency forecasting continued heavy snow through Sunday, especially in areas along the coast in northeastern and western Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... 1 hr Russian Ainu 3
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... 3 hr Russian Ainu 32
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 4 hr Russian Ainu 37
News Ed Sheeran sang karaoke with Justin Bieber 4 hr Russian Ainu 3
News Man wearing chimpanzee suit takes part in drill... 4 hr Russian Ainu 3
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 4 hr Russian Ainu 17
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 7 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,951 • Total comments across all topics: 278,773,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC