Man dies as snow continues in Japan
Heavy snowfall continued in a wide area along the Sea of Japan coast Saturday, contributing to the death of a man and stranding around 30 passengers on a train overnight. A cold front swept the Japanese archipelago with the weather agency forecasting continued heavy snow through Sunday, especially in areas along the coast in northeastern and western Japan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|1 hr
|Russian Ainu
|3
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|3 hr
|Russian Ainu
|32
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|4 hr
|Russian Ainu
|37
|Ed Sheeran sang karaoke with Justin Bieber
|4 hr
|Russian Ainu
|3
|Man wearing chimpanzee suit takes part in drill...
|4 hr
|Russian Ainu
|3
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|4 hr
|Russian Ainu
|17
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|7 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC