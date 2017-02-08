Man, 42, pleads not guilty to stabbing five neighbors on Awaji Island

A 42-year-old man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to killing five people with a survivor knife nearly two years ago on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture. "This is clearly a case of false accusation plotted by 'operatives' who hijacked my brain with an electromagnetic wave weapon and forced me to commit the murders," the defendant, Tatsuhiko Hirano, said during the first trial hearing at the Kobe District Court.

