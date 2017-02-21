Malaysia to blame for death of Kim Jong Un's half-brother, says North Korean news agency
This combination of file photos shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left and Kim Jong Nam, right, exiled half brother of Kim Jong Un, in Narita, Japan. North Korea blamed Malaysia on Thursday for the death of one of its citizens there last week and accused it of an "unfriendly attitude" in a scenario drawn up by South Korea, which has said Pyongyang agents assassinated the North Korean leader's half-brother.
