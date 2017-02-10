Life is just for living from Red Stripe request
Last year, Red Stripe did a remake of its 'Life Is Just For Living' advertisement, originally recorded by Ernie Smith in 1972. This time around, Mystic and Wayne Marshall are featured in the song, with Smith again appearing in the visuals as he did 45 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|22 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|9
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|40 min
|Ainu
|40
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|42 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|3 hr
|Russian Ainu
|31
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|4 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|13
|Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump
|4 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|Man wearing chimpanzee suit takes part in drill...
|18 hr
|Ainu
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC