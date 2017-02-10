Life is just for living from Red Stri...

Life is just for living from Red Stripe request

Yesterday

Last year, Red Stripe did a remake of its 'Life Is Just For Living' advertisement, originally recorded by Ernie Smith in 1972. This time around, Mystic and Wayne Marshall are featured in the song, with Smith again appearing in the visuals as he did 45 years ago.

Chicago, IL

