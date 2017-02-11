Law professor proposes Japan switch t...

Law professor proposes Japan switch to republicanism to end discrimination posed by emperor system

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

The Japanese people and their lawmakers should start discussing whether Japan should abolish the emperor system and become a republic because it legitimizes discrimination based on social status, a law professor said Saturday at an event to oppose National Foundation Day. Masahiko Shimizu, a professor of constitutional law at Nippon Sport Science University, acknowledged that the Constitution stipulates that the Emperor is the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people, which is different from the Meiji Constitution, which stated that sovereignty lies with the Emperor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... 9 hr Russian Ainu 3
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... 11 hr Russian Ainu 32
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 12 hr Russian Ainu 37
News Ed Sheeran sang karaoke with Justin Bieber 12 hr Russian Ainu 3
News Man wearing chimpanzee suit takes part in drill... 12 hr Russian Ainu 3
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 12 hr Russian Ainu 17
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 15 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,128 • Total comments across all topics: 278,783,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC