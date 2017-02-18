Japan's 'Undercover Boss' reinforces ...

Japan's 'Undercover Boss' reinforces stereotypes at work

Read more: The Japan Times

The government proposal to limit overtime for salaried workers is supposed to reduce the incidence of karA shi , which often takes the form of suicide, and yet the authorities seems squeamish about making demands on employers. In Japan, the good of the company would seem to supersede the well-being of individual employees, but excessive overtime is also a problem in the U.S., where personal agency is valued.

Chicago, IL

