Japan's Sharp may break ground on US$...

Japan's Sharp may break ground on US$7 billion US plant in first half: source

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Japanese display maker Sharp Corp may start building a US$7 billion plant in the United States in the first half of 2017, taking the lead on a project initially outlined by its Taiwanese parent Foxconn, a person with knowledge of the plan said. A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at CEATEC JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 3, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 7 min CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 36
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 8 min Ainu 2
News China welcomes Mattis' emphasis on South China ... 28 min Ainu 21
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 55 min Ainu 25
News Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas... 1 hr Strong Wakamoto 21
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... 1 hr Strong Wakamoto 3
News Japan readies package for Trump to help create ... 7 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,825 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC