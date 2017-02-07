Japan's Sharp may break ground on US$7 billion US plant in first half: source

Japanese display maker Sharp Corp may start building a US$7 billion plant in the United States in the first half of 2017, taking the lead on a project initially outlined by its Taiwanese parent Foxconn, a person with knowledge of the plan said. A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at CEATEC JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 3, 2016.

