Japan's Sharp may begin construction ...

Japan's Sharp may begin construction on US$7 bln US plant before June 30: source

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Japanese display maker Sharp Corp may start building a US$7 billion plant in the United States before June 30, taking the lead on a project initially considered by its Taiwanese parent Foxconn, a person with knowledge of the plan said. A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at CEATEC JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 3, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 1 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 32
News Japan readies package for Trump to help create ... 3 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 6
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... 4 hr Ainu 2
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 4 hr Ainu 23
News China welcomes Mattis' emphasis on South China ... 19 hr Ainu 19
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... 19 hr Ainu 21
News Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas... 19 hr Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,620 • Total comments across all topics: 278,659,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC