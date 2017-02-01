Japan's robotics startup ZMP Inc hopes to list in coming months: CEO

Japanese robotics startup ZMP Inc hopes to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the coming months, after a delay late last year due to client information being leaked on to the internet, the firm's founder and CEO told Reuters on Friday. ZMP CEO Hisashi Taniguchi poses in his company's RoboCar during its demonstration in Tokyo, Japan, January 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.