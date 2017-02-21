Japan's crown prince says will model ...

Japan's crown prince says will model himself after father as emperor

Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito turned 57 on Thursday saying he is ready to become emperor after his father Akihito, who could abdicate as soon as next year, and that like him, he will be an emperor who "shares the pain and joy of the people". Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito poses for a photo with Crown Princess Masako and their daughter Princess Aiko at Togu Palace in Tokyo Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, Crown Princess Masako and their daughter Princess Aiko are pictured at Togu Palace in Tokyo TOKYO: Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito turned 57 on Thursday saying he is ready to become emperor after his father Akihito, who could abdicate as soon as next year, and that like him, he will be an emperor who "shares the pain and joy of the people".

