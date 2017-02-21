Japan's crown prince says will model himself after father as emperor
Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito turned 57 on Thursday saying he is ready to become emperor after his father Akihito, who could abdicate as soon as next year, and that like him, he will be an emperor who "shares the pain and joy of the people".
