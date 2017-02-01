Japan's Aso, Abe reject currency restrictions on trade pacts
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Finance Minister Taro Aso attend a parliament session at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, September 26, 2016. Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday that Japan does not intend to include restrictions on currencies in future trade negotiations.
