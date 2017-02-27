Japan's ANA in US$271m buyout of low cost carrier Peach
ANA Holdings, Japan's largest airline, said it will increase its stake in low-fare carrier Peach Aviation to 67 per cent from 38.7 per cent. ANA will spend 30.4 billion yen on the investment, which essentially will make the budget carrier its own subsidiary and help the flagship carrier gain more market share in the budget travel segment.
