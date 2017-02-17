Japanese town chooses flying puppy dr...

Japanese town chooses flying puppy drone as official mascot

In perhaps the first case of a robot being picked, the town of Oji in Nara, Japan, has picked a flying puppy as the area's official mascot. The mechanical dog, named Yukimaru Skywalker, has made his flying debut in a promotional video as he floats past attractions including the Yamato River, Mount Myolin, Mount Akishi, the Eternal Bell, and Daruma Temple.

