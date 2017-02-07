Japanese spacecraft explodes in the atmosphere
Japanese space agency JAXA has confirmed a major disappointment in a mission to test technology for cleaning up space junk: the Kounotori 6 cargo transported burned up in the atmosphere while returning to Earth on Monday. The mission was really a failure, as the attempt to return the transporter was experimental and it completed its main mission of delivering supplies to the International Space Station successfully.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Business Woman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|3 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|22
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|10 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|Japan readies package for Trump to help create ...
|10 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|China welcomes Mattis' emphasis on South China ...
|12 hr
|Ainu
|19
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|12 hr
|Ainu
|21
|Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas...
|12 hr
|Ainu
|20
|Nanjing Massacre-denying Japanese hotel boss sp...
|12 hr
|Ainu
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC