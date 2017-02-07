Japanese spacecraft explodes in the a...

Japanese spacecraft explodes in the atmosphere

Japanese space agency JAXA has confirmed a major disappointment in a mission to test technology for cleaning up space junk: the Kounotori 6 cargo transported burned up in the atmosphere while returning to Earth on Monday. The mission was really a failure, as the attempt to return the transporter was experimental and it completed its main mission of delivering supplies to the International Space Station successfully.

Chicago, IL

