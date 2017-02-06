Japanese Rebel Eclipses Abe as Japan's Most Popular Politician
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike may be the most effective opposition leader in Japan these days -- and she's in the ruling party. Koike, an ostracized member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party, took another step toward carving out her own power base with a proxy win over him in a local election.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|18
|Toyota, Suzuki join up to work on future tech
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|China welcomes Mattis' emphasis on South China ...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|16
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|18
|Japan's Abe heads to D.C. this week to meet wit...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|14
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|7 hr
|Ainu
|17
|Nanjing Massacre-denying Japanese hotel boss sp...
|7 hr
|Ainu
|15
