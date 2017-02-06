Japanese Rebel Eclipses Abe as Japan'...

Japanese Rebel Eclipses Abe as Japan's Most Popular Politician

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Bloomberg

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike may be the most effective opposition leader in Japan these days -- and she's in the ruling party. Koike, an ostracized member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party, took another step toward carving out her own power base with a proxy win over him in a local election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas... 6 hr Ainu 18
News Toyota, Suzuki join up to work on future tech 6 hr Ainu 2
News China welcomes Mattis' emphasis on South China ... 6 hr Ainu 16
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... 6 hr Ainu 18
News Japan's Abe heads to D.C. this week to meet wit... 6 hr Ainu 14
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 7 hr Ainu 17
News Nanjing Massacre-denying Japanese hotel boss sp... 7 hr Ainu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,760 • Total comments across all topics: 278,615,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC