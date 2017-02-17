Japanese protesters demand mega-banks...

Japanese protesters demand mega-banks end funding for Dakota pipeline project

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Citizen's groups on Friday delivered a petition with more than 11,300 signatures to three of Japan's mega-banks to demand they halt funding for the Dakota Access Pipeline reinstated by U.S. President Donald Trump. A group of concerned citizens started the online petition last December at Change.org.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... 10 hr Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... 10 hr Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's 10 hr Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... 10 hr Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... 10 hr Strong Wakamoto 2
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 10 hr Strong Wakamoto 53
News Russia has right to name disputed islets: Kremlin 12 hr CANCERSIDANISDAEG... 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,497 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC