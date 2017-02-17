Japanese protesters demand mega-banks end funding for Dakota pipeline project
Citizen's groups on Friday delivered a petition with more than 11,300 signatures to three of Japan's mega-banks to demand they halt funding for the Dakota Access Pipeline reinstated by U.S. President Donald Trump. A group of concerned citizens started the online petition last December at Change.org.
